UNM health officials to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at The Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — COVID-19 vaccines will start to be administered at The Pit Tuesday, according to UNM health officials.
"Vaccination is the key to getting past this pandemic,” said UNM Hospital CEO, Kate Becker.
Becker laid out the plan for vaccinations last week.
"We expect to do approximately 1,680 people a day for about the first three weeks. That's that first shot group. Then once we're at the point when we're starting to do second shots, we'll double that number so we'll be doing a little over 3,300 people a day,” she said.
UNM Hospital started moving into The Pit’s concourse Monday, where they will give the vaccine and monitor people for adverse reactions afterwards. They’re gearing up to direct hundreds of people that have registered for the vaccine on the health department's website.
"They really have a good handle on what the best logistics are for an event of this magnitude and the Pit really met all of those needs, it fit every description,” Becker said.
Vaccinations will be administered by volunteers. Officials said vaccinations will start to ramp up in the coming weeks.
