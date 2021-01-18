UNM health officials to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at The Pit

UNM Hospital started moving into The Pit’s concourse Monday, where they will give the vaccine and monitor people for adverse reactions afterwards. They’re gearing up to direct hundreds of people that have registered for the vaccine on the health department's website.

"They really have a good handle on what the best logistics are for an event of this magnitude and the Pit really met all of those needs, it fit every description,” Becker said.

Vaccinations will be administered by volunteers. Officials said vaccinations will start to ramp up in the coming weeks.