UNM hires new associate athletic director, offers new ticket promotion
Patrick Hayes
May 24, 2019 06:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico athletics department is looking to increase attendance during its upcoming football season.
"We've had a couple years where the numbers have been down a little bit but we have had a history of great support and great atmosphere,” said Joe Thuente, UNM’s new associate athletic director.
"For us, from my perspective, we say winning is not a strategy,” he said. “So winning is important and that's for the football team and coaching staff to worry about. We are going to make sure the fan experience is great no matter what happens on the field."
Last year, the team struggled on and off the field. The team finished 3-9 and averaged less than 17,000 fans.
Thuente told KOB 4 he’s working on a plan which includes a theme for every home game and new attractions.
“There's some plans for some stuff before the game in the parking lot – we can't get into specifics on that yet.”
However, Thuente did say the team would be offering tickets for all six home games for $65 through a new mobile tickets initiative.
“You'll have a ticket for every game, it will be assigned to you, it'll be sent to your phone the day before,” he said. "It'll be a different seat every game but you will get a ticket to every game automatically."
Thuente said these are like season tickets just at a lower price point and with different vantage points.
UNM kicks off its football season on Aug. 31 against Sam Houston State at Dreamstyle Stadium
For more information, visit golobos.com.
Credits
Patrick Hayes
Created: May 24, 2019 06:54 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved