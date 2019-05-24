UNM hires new associate athletic director, offers new ticket promotion

Patrick Hayes

May 24, 2019 06:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico athletics department is looking to increase attendance during its upcoming football season.



"We've had a couple years where the numbers have been down a little bit but we have had a history of great support and great atmosphere,” said Joe Thuente, UNM’s new associate athletic director.



"For us, from my perspective, we say winning is not a strategy,” he said. “So winning is important and that's for the football team and coaching staff to worry about. We are going to make sure the fan experience is great no matter what happens on the field."



Last year, the team struggled on and off the field. The team finished 3-9 and averaged less than 17,000 fans.



Thuente told KOB 4 he’s working on a plan which includes a theme for every home game and new attractions.