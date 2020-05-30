UNM holds online celebration for Class of 2020 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

UNM holds online celebration for Class of 2020

Kai Porter
Created: May 30, 2020 07:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico held an online celebration Saturday morning to honor its graduates.

"This unique celebration, the result of your suggestions and enthusiasm, is all about you, the University of New Mexico class of 2020,” said UNM President Garnett Stokes in the video.

Advertisement

President Stokes and other members of the university’s administration recorded video messages for the new graduates.

"In the face of these extraordinary circumstances, you did it. You completed your college degree. I can't begin to tell you how proud and impressed I am with all of you,” Stokes said

On UNM’s website, graduates could create personalized “student slides” to share on social media. There was also a section with recorded video messages from “inspirational Lobo grads,” like School of Medicine graduate Molly Whitt.

"I don't think any expected or realized how much graduation really does set the tone for the next phase of your career. COVID has taken a lot from us but it hasn't taken our grit, or our passion,” Whitt said.

University officials said they will hold an in-person commencement ceremony for graduates sometimes in the future.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 134 additional cases of COVID-19
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 134 additional cases of COVID-19
2 national monuments in New Mexico plan partial reopenings
2 national monuments in New Mexico plan partial reopenings
Governor's new public health order to allow more businesses to open
Governor's new public health order to allow more businesses to open
COVID-19 cases rise to 5,145 on Navajo Nation
COVID-19 cases rise to 5,145 on Navajo Nation
Balloon fiesta organizers hold out hope for October event
Balloon fiesta organizers hold out hope for October event
Advertisement


House bill gives businesses more time to use paycheck protection program loans
House bill gives businesses more time to use paycheck protection program loans
Concerned restaurant owners reach out former New Mexico governor for help
Concerned restaurant owners reach out former New Mexico governor for help
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 134 additional cases of COVID-19
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 134 additional cases of COVID-19
COVID-19 cases rise to 5,145 on Navajo Nation
COVID-19 cases rise to 5,145 on Navajo Nation
UNM holds online celebration for Class of 2020
UNM holds online celebration for Class of 2020