UNM holds online celebration for Class of 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico held an online celebration Saturday morning to honor its graduates.
"This unique celebration, the result of your suggestions and enthusiasm, is all about you, the University of New Mexico class of 2020,” said UNM President Garnett Stokes in the video.
President Stokes and other members of the university’s administration recorded video messages for the new graduates.
"In the face of these extraordinary circumstances, you did it. You completed your college degree. I can't begin to tell you how proud and impressed I am with all of you,” Stokes said
On UNM’s website, graduates could create personalized “student slides” to share on social media. There was also a section with recorded video messages from “inspirational Lobo grads,” like School of Medicine graduate Molly Whitt.
"I don't think any expected or realized how much graduation really does set the tone for the next phase of your career. COVID has taken a lot from us but it hasn't taken our grit, or our passion,” Whitt said.
University officials said they will hold an in-person commencement ceremony for graduates sometimes in the future.
