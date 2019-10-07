UNM Hospital and AFR use new technology to treat patients

The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine has been a life saver for decades for those in cardiac arrest or those with massive blood clots in their lungs. The machine takes blood out of the patient’s body, oxygenates it, then returns it to their body.

"The procedure that took place last Monday was the first one in North America, in the United States. So to think about it that way really highlights the fact that some of the leadership at UNM and the leadership at AFR are dedicated and determined to give the citizens of Albuquerque and outlying areas this piece of critical care,” said Tom Ruiz with AFR.