UNM Hospital having trouble getting highly-touted drug to treat COVID-19 patients

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: May 04, 2020 05:25 PM
Created: May 04, 2020 03:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The promising anti-viral medication Remdisivir has not been easy to obtain for clinical trials.
The one person given the drug during a clinical trial at UNM hospital recovered from COVID-19.
The hospital had to apply to use the drug under a compassionate use program because it was not approved for use on COVID-19 patients. However, Gilead, the company that makes Remdisvir, is no longer utilizing the compassionate use program.
"We have tried several times to become a clinical trial site with Gilead, but have not been successful with that," said Dr. Michelle Harkins.
Harkins, a doctor at UNM Hospital, said last week that they have been trying to get more Remdisivir - even before the promising clinical trial results were released by Dr. Anthony Fauci, who leads the National Institutes of Health's research institute.
"I'm not sure, with the recent trial data and if this will be opened up more to for more patients, through the FDA, or if they will start looking at adding more sites," she said.
Early data shows the drug has shown to shorten hospital stays from 15 days to 11 days and reduce mortality rate from 11.6 percent to 8 percent.
"We're actively trying, still, with Gilead," Harkins said. "We reach out to them on a consistent basis-- to ask to be either part of the trial or to have expanded access to this drug so that we can then use it on more patients - but I don't have a timeline."
A spokesperson at UNM Hopstial said they are also working with New Mexico's congressional delegation to help get the drug.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company