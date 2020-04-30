UNM Hospital health care workers encourage community send 'get well' cards to COVID-19 patients

Chris Ramirez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM Hospital is asking people in New Mexico to write "Get Well" cards and notes to COVID-19 patients.
The health care workers want to flood the COVID-19 units with love, support and inspiration.
"They are in a very unfamiliar environment, and they are really sick and it makes it harder to cope with the stress of it all," said James Underhill, UNMH registered nurse. "The support we can give patients here is incredible. But the support of the community is just as important."
Underhill believes the cards will help give the patients hope.
"These are cards displayed in the patients' room that they can see on a day-to-day basis, which is really helpful when we wake them up and take them off of more invasive procedures," he said.
Address to send Cards:
UNM Hospital
Attention: Barbara Temer
2211 Lomas Boulevard Northeast
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87106
