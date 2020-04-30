UNM Hospital health care workers encourage community send 'get well' cards to COVID-19 patients | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

UNM Hospital health care workers encourage community send 'get well' cards to COVID-19 patients

Chris Ramirez
Created: April 30, 2020 06:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM Hospital is asking people in New Mexico to write "Get Well" cards and notes to COVID-19 patients.

The health care workers want to flood the COVID-19 units with love, support and inspiration.

Advertisement

"They are in a very unfamiliar environment, and they are really sick and it makes it harder to cope with the stress of it all," said James Underhill, UNMH registered nurse. "The support we can give patients here is incredible. But the support of the community is just as important."

Underhill believes the cards will help give the patients hope.

"These are cards displayed in the patients' room that they can see on a day-to-day basis, which is really helpful when we wake them up and take them off of more invasive procedures," he said. 

Address to send Cards:

UNM Hospital 
Attention: Barbara Temer
2211 Lomas Boulevard Northeast
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87106
?
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham extends Public Health Order, allows some businesses to reopen
Gov. Lujan Grisham extends Public Health Order, allows some businesses to reopen
COVID-19 infects family, kills brother and sister
COVID-19 infects family, kills brother and sister
New Mexico reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 198 new cases
New Mexico reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 198 new cases
Complaint: New Mexico woman released police dogs from cages
Complaint: New Mexico woman released police dogs from cages
Are the governor's public health orders constitutional? A UNM law professor weighs in
Are the governor's public health orders constitutional? A UNM law professor weighs in
Advertisement


Gov. Lujan Grisham extends Public Health Order, allows some businesses to reopen
Gov. Lujan Grisham extends Public Health Order, allows some businesses to reopen
Patient given Remdesivir at UNM Hospital recovered from COVID-19
Patient given Remdesivir at UNM Hospital recovered from COVID-19
Hundreds line up for food, water and supplies in Navajo community
Hundreds line up for food, water and supplies in Navajo community
Mayor of Grants hit with 2 legal challenges following his call for city to reopen
Mayor of Grants hit with 2 legal challenges following his call for city to reopen
UNM Hospital health care workers encourage community send 'get well' cards to COVID-19 patients
UNM Hospital health care workers encourage community send 'get well' cards to COVID-19 patients