UNM Hospital implements enhanced screening to keep patients safe

Once a patient arrives at the hospital, they will be screened and asked about whether they have any COVID-19 symptoms. If they have symptoms, they will be treated and tested.

"If you don't have those symptoms, we make sure you receive the care you need-- maybe it's in the emergency room, maybe it's in the urgent care, maybe you have an appointment with business in the hospital. We just want to make sure everybody gets to the right place," said Jen Gibbs, UNMH nurse practitioner.

The entire medical community is helping out inside the tents. It's possible a patient could be triaged by a dermatologist or even a radiologist.

The goal is to make sure COVID-19 patients are separated and treated, and others can get the medical care they need.