UNM Hospital moving into downtown building

UNM Hospital is moving 200 employees to downtown Albuquerque into the old Molina building.

“Economic development is focused on revitalizing downtown,” said Jennifer Esquivel, who is with the City of Albuquerque’s Economic Development Department. “Mayor Keller believes that cities rise and fall with their downtown area.”

Recent reports of lower crime and more jobs is good news for the area.

“More support for the businesses that already exist down here, it means more safety for the downtown area,” explained Esquivel. “I know that's a big concern with downtown. And the more eyes on the street, the more that area is safe.”

So far, 700 new jobs have been created this year in downtown Albuquerque.

“It was space that was vacated by Molina that had work station and data cabling and it's saving us about $1.7 million dollars in capital expenditures,” said Thomas Neale, UNM Director of Real Estate. “So it's a great fit for us.”

The lease runs through April 2025.

Rent is about $640,000 per year, slightly less than what the university is paying now.

“I have a feeling we'd like to stay down there much longer than that,” said Neale.

Especially since UNM has already been moving faculty, students and staff to the downtown area.

Renovations on the building start Monday.

