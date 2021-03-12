UNM Hospital preparing to build a new tower

Becker said that during the pandemic, patients have been coming in sicker and staying longer.

"And even though as COVID is going down in our community, and we're having fewer COVID patients, what we're finding, because people differed care over this whole year while they haven't been able to go to the dentist or doctor, now that they're coming back, they're sicker than they were before," Becker said. "So we're really seeing more ill people and that's the level of care this space provides."

The project has been years in the making and is expected to be finished in late 2024.