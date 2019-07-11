UNM Hospital seeing higher than average amount patients | KOB 4
UNM Hospital seeing higher than average amount patients

Ryan Laughlin
July 11, 2019 05:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- It’s an exceptionally busy time of year at UNM Hospital.

The facility has so many patients, they had to open the children’s hospital to adults.

As of Thursday afternoon, the hospital was treating 542 patients, 82 of them were in the emergency room. Hospital officials said they typically see about 310 patients during this time of year.

Dr. Steve McLaughlin said they are being challenged with finding space for people who need to stay at the hospital longer.

“Today is a perfect example of why we need that expansion of the hospital here, so we can better serve the people of New Mexico,” he said.

Hospital officials said they are still in the planning stages of expanding their operation.

Earlier this year, UNM regents approved $40 million for a project manager and architects.

               

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: July 11, 2019 05:26 PM
Created: July 11, 2019 04:13 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

