UNM Hospital seeing surge of patients who delayed care

However, he is seeing a change in behavior.

"As people are getting vaccinated, and the state is doing a wonderful job with that, people are now coming into the doctor, and coming into the hospital, with the things that they, maybe, ignored during the pandemic," he said.

In response, UNM Hospital is creating extra hospital capacity, and opening up clinic spots.

"Every single day, looking at really each patient in the hospital and how we can get them through the hospital as safely and quickly as possible, so we can get that next person in," Mclaughlin said.

Mclaughlin believes hospital capacity issues hit New Mexico harder than other states because of the rural and underserved areas.

However, while hospitalizations remain an area of concern, Presbyterian and Lovelace report their systems are running below capacity.