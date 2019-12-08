UNM Hospital sees increase in gunshot wound victims

McLaughlin told KOB 4 the emergency room became so busy with gunshot victims, they opened a new unit called the Emergency Department Resuscitation Unit.

"So some of those critical patients are going to be gunshot wounds. We also take care of strokes and heart attacks and other really sick patients there but we had to open that area with extra staff in the evening because of that increase volume in those sicker patients,” he said.

McLaughlin said UNMH gets almost every gunshot victim in the city because it’s the state’s only level one trauma center.

Additionally, he said, they’re able to save about 90 percent of the patients that come in with gunshot wounds, but those that do survive have a long road to recovery.



"That's really one of the long-term tolls of gun violence. Not just the death, which is certainly terrible, but it's also the long-term injuries, the head injuries or abdominal injuries that people have to live with,” he said.

McLaughlin also recommends people reach out to UNM for their ‘Stop the Bleed’ training.

"There's a lot that you can do to help [gunshot victims],” he said. “The primary thing we want people to do is make sure they're safe but we want to try and get the bleeding stopped on that patient."



