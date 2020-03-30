UNM Hospital to get anti-malaria drugs to treat COVID-19

Nathan O'Neal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency authorization for a pair of anti-malaria drugs to treat COVID-19 patients.
The authorization will allow for 30 million doses of hydroxychloroquine sulfate and one million doses of chloroquine phosphate to be donated to the strategic national stockpile.
According to the FDA, the drugs would only be distributed and prescribed "when a clinical trial is not available or feasible."
UNM Hospital said it expects to have a supply of the anti-malaria drugs soon.
While there is still no approved treatment for COVID-19, the department said anecdotal reports suggest the drugs may offer some benefit.
But there are still some risks. The Mayo Clinic issued a warning, saying doctors need to screen patients for potentially fatal arrhythmia.
"What we wanted to bring attention to is the issue of drug induced sudden cardiac death," said Dr. Michael Ackerman.
The FDA insists clinical trials are needed to "provide scientific evidence that these treatments are effective."
UNM Hospital announced it will begin two clinical trials this week, in hopes of finding a cure for COVID-19.
