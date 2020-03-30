UNM Hospital to get anti-malaria drugs to treat COVID-19

While there is still no approved treatment for COVID-19, the department said anecdotal reports suggest the drugs may offer some benefit.

But there are still some risks. The Mayo Clinic issued a warning, saying doctors need to screen patients for potentially fatal arrhythmia.

"What we wanted to bring attention to is the issue of drug induced sudden cardiac death," said Dr. Michael Ackerman.

The FDA insists clinical trials are needed to "provide scientific evidence that these treatments are effective."

UNM Hospital announced it will begin two clinical trials this week, in hopes of finding a cure for COVID-19.