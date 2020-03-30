UNM Hospital to get anti-malaria drugs to treat COVID-19 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

UNM Hospital to get anti-malaria drugs to treat COVID-19

Nathan O'Neal
Created: March 30, 2020 04:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency authorization for a pair of anti-malaria drugs to treat COVID-19 patients. 

The authorization will allow for 30 million doses of hydroxychloroquine sulfate and one million doses of chloroquine phosphate to be donated to the strategic national stockpile.

Advertisement

According to the FDA, the drugs would only be distributed and prescribed "when a clinical trial is not available or feasible."

UNM Hospital said it expects to have a supply of the anti-malaria drugs soon.

While there is still no approved treatment for COVID-19, the department said anecdotal reports suggest the drugs may offer some benefit.

But there are still some risks. The Mayo Clinic issued a warning, saying doctors need to screen patients for potentially fatal arrhythmia.

"What we wanted to bring attention to is the issue of drug induced sudden cardiac death," said Dr. Michael Ackerman. 

The FDA insists clinical trials are needed to "provide scientific evidence that these treatments are effective."

UNM Hospital announced it will begin two clinical trials this week, in hopes of finding a cure for COVID-19.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Pres. Trump approves Gov. Lujan Grisham's request for Army hospital
Pres. Trump approves Gov. Lujan Grisham's request for Army hospital
Mayor Keller announces $500K Micro-Business Relief Program
Mayor Keller announces $500K Micro-Business Relief Program
Study: New Mexico receives a 'C' for social distancing
Study: New Mexico receives a 'C' for social distancing
2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 281
2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 281
APD: Suspect dies at UNM Hospital after officer-involved shooting
APD: Suspect dies at UNM Hospital after officer-involved shooting
Advertisement


UNM Hospital to get anti-malaria drugs to treat COVID-19
UNM Hospital to get anti-malaria drugs to treat COVID-19
2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 281
2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 281
Pres. Trump approves Gov. Lujan Grisham's request for Army hospital
Pres. Trump approves Gov. Lujan Grisham's request for Army hospital
Albuquerque DJ bringing the party to people via social media
Albuquerque DJ bringing the party to people via social media
Mayor Keller announces $500K Micro-Business Relief Program
Mayor Keller announces $500K Micro-Business Relief Program