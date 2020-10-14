UNM implements ID scanning program to improve contact tracing | KOB 4
UNM implements ID scanning program to improve contact tracing

KOB Web Staff
Created: October 14, 2020 01:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This week the University of New Mexico is implementing an ID scanning program to keep track of individuals entering some of the most popular buildings across campus. The initiative is called Shared Location Entry Tracking.

The university's Student Union Building (SUB) and Zimmerman and Centennial Libraries will be the first to roll out the new protocols on Friday, Oct. 16. Officials said the scanning system will eliminate the need for the manual collection of contact information to share with the state's Department of Health contact tracing team. 

“The impetus behind Shared Location Entry Tracking is to strengthen our ability to do contact tracing should an individual in our community test positive for COVID-19,” said Teresa Costantinidis, the senior vice president for Finance and Administration at UNM. “We have a good sense of where individuals might be on campus based on our daily 'Lobo Check-In' data and what we know about student enrollment in in-person courses. But we do not know if someone had been in a shared space like Zimmerman Library or the SUB, and if someone who was in those spaces tests positive, we want to be able to reach out to others who were there.”

The protocols are also intended to keep the entry process simple — minimizing clusters of people at entrances and protecting the safety of UNM staff. Other popular buildings like Johnson Center and La Posada could be next to implement the ID scanning program. 

Officials said individuals without a LoboCard or scannable driver's license will just check-in manually. 


