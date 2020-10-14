UNM implements ID scanning program to improve contact tracing

“The impetus behind Shared Location Entry Tracking is to strengthen our ability to do contact tracing should an individual in our community test positive for COVID-19,” said Teresa Costantinidis, the senior vice president for Finance and Administration at UNM. “We have a good sense of where individuals might be on campus based on our daily 'Lobo Check-In' data and what we know about student enrollment in in-person courses. But we do not know if someone had been in a shared space like Zimmerman Library or the SUB, and if someone who was in those spaces tests positive, we want to be able to reach out to others who were there.”

The protocols are also intended to keep the entry process simple — minimizing clusters of people at entrances and protecting the safety of UNM staff. Other popular buildings like Johnson Center and La Posada could be next to implement the ID scanning program.