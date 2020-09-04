UNM investigates 'offensive' video posted on social media by university police officer

“He’s working hard to support his family and no one should tear down someone’s job," Guerrero said. "Money is money. He’s working hard. He has no right to bash him like that. That’s so rude," Makayla Guerrero said.

UNM President Garnett Stokes said the university is investigating the video. She added that the university and its police department stand against racism and social injustice.

The officer is on paid administrative leave while an investigation takes place.