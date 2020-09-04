UNM investigates 'offensive' video posted on social media by university police officer

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A University of New Mexico police officer is facing backlash after making a post on social media that some people believe is racist.
The 10-second clip uses audio from a TV show over video of a Hispanic man working on a floor.
“Scanning for Mexicans, we’ve got a Mexican,” the clip says.
Students at UNM told KOB 4 that the video is offensive.
“He’s working hard to support his family and no one should tear down someone’s job," Guerrero said. "Money is money. He’s working hard. He has no right to bash him like that. That’s so rude," Makayla Guerrero said.
UNM President Garnett Stokes said the university is investigating the video. She added that the university and its police department stand against racism and social injustice.
The officer is on paid administrative leave while an investigation takes place.
