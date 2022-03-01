UNM issues alert following armed robbery at Zimmerman Library

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A UNM LoboAlert says there was an armed robbery reported at Zimmerman Library Tuesday.
According to the alert, the suspect is a 40-year-old man wearing wireframed glasses, a black ball cap, a blue jacket, tan pants and brown boat shoes. He also reportedly had gray facial hair.
The suspect was pursued off campus by UNM Police.
If you have any information regarding this incident or notice any suspicious behavior, please contact UNM PD at 277-2241.
