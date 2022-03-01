UNM issues alert following armed robbery at Zimmerman Library | KOB 4
ALERT > 2022 Municipal Election: Find results here
LIVE VIDEO > President Biden delivers 2022 State of the Union address
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

UNM issues alert following armed robbery at Zimmerman Library

UNM issues alert following armed robbery at Zimmerman Library

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 01, 2022 06:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A UNM LoboAlert says there was an armed robbery reported at Zimmerman Library Tuesday.

According to the alert, the suspect is a 40-year-old man wearing wireframed glasses, a black ball cap, a blue jacket, tan pants and brown boat shoes. He also reportedly had gray facial hair.

The suspect was pursued off campus by UNM Police.

If you have any information regarding this incident or notice any suspicious behavior, please contact UNM PD at 277-2241. 


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 6 new deaths, 252 hospitalizations, 692 cases
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 6 new deaths, 252 hospitalizations, 692 cases
Man arrested, accused of 42 robberies across Albuquerque
Man arrested, accused of 42 robberies across Albuquerque
Map: City of Albuquerque approves 25 cannabis retail locations
Map: City of Albuquerque approves 25 cannabis retail locations
Governor signs education bills, $10K teacher raise
Governor signs education bills, $10K teacher raise
Suspect in deadly shooting near West Mesa HS will remain in custody
Suspect in deadly shooting near West Mesa HS will remain in custody