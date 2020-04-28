UNM joins 'Wi-Fi on Wheels' program, offers free Wi-Fi access

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico is joining the City of Albuquerque's Wi-Fi on Wheels program that offers free outdoor Wi-Fi access across the city.

"We’re all in this together, which means supporting students in grade school all the way through the University level,” said Dan Garcia, UNM vice president of enrollment services. “Each of us defines all of us, and UNM’s partnership with the City of Albuquerque and Albuquerque Public Schools is a way we can support both current and future Lobos.”