UNM joins 'Wi-Fi on Wheels' program, offers free Wi-Fi access

Christina Rodriguez
Created: April 28, 2020 12:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico is joining the City of Albuquerque's Wi-Fi on Wheels program that offers free outdoor Wi-Fi access across the city.
"We’re all in this together, which means supporting students in grade school all the way through the University level,” said Dan Garcia, UNM vice president of enrollment services. “Each of us defines all of us, and UNM’s partnership with the City of Albuquerque and Albuquerque Public Schools is a way we can support both current and future Lobos.”
UNM's mobile Wi-Fi location will be near the Smartcone van in UNM's RIO Parking lot located at University and Avenida Cesar Chavez, near UNM's Student Services Center. It will be in operation from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
There is no password needed to log in to the Wi-Fi network. Other Wi-Fi on Wheels locations include select public libraries and APS schools.
