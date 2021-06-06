UNM launches in-person summer architecture camp for high schoolers

Abrams said students will have lots of hands-on opportunities.

"Y ou'll mostly get your sleeves rolled up and start doing actual design work," she said.

At the end of the camp, students will have created their own portfolio to apply to universities with.

"Generally these are subjects that you have to be introduced to and that's the purpose of these programs, to give them that direct encounter with leading practitioners, local practitioners from all these different fields, and give them a chance to basically breathe it in, find out what it is, see if it suits them," Abrams said.

Abrams said architects are concerned with a lot more than just buildings.

"Some of them really have a passion for formmaking. A lot of them are very concerned about the environment, climate, the issues of water and landscape—especially in New Mexico," she said.

"There are a number of people who are really concerned about the social dimensions of architecture. What it means to make spaces for people to occupy and use efficient, as well as beautiful and meaningful spaces," she added.

Interested high school juniors can seniors can learn more information about the summer program by clicking here.