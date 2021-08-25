UNM launches pediatric clinical trial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

The study aims to enroll around 7,000 children and monitor them for about 14 months.

Children will receive either a placebo or the first dose of the Moderna vaccine when they enroll. Participants then return about a month later for their second shot.

After the second shot, children and parents will return to UNM for follow-up testing in the subsequent months. Children will also have at least two visits with the research team after each injection.

The next two phases of the trial, involving children two-to-six years old and children six-months-to-two-years old, is expected to start later in the fall. The UNM team is awaiting the exact start date.

The team has been working from a list of names compiled since UNM's involvement in the study was announced last spring.

There may still be a need for parents to enroll children in younger age groups, if the parents are willing. Parents interested in having their child participate should call 505-272-HOPE.