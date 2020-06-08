UNM leaders reevaluate campus safety measures amid nationwide protests

“I'm prepared to ask our campus safety council to explore issues related to community policing, transformative justice and related matters and to examine our own UNM police department, including looking at best practices and considering the effectiveness of arming UNM P.D.,” Stokes said.

Stokes did not elaborate on what that could mean in her online statement, but she did highlight concerns about armed police officers on UNM property during recent George Floyd protests.

“While police are permitted to be armed on campus and access our facilities with the intention of keeping protestors safe, I know that for many it didn't look or feel that way at all,” she said.

Stokes said reaching out to outside law enforcement agencies about campus values will be critical. She is also encouraging people to share their feedback as university leaders move forward.

