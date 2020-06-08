UNM leaders reevaluate campus safety measures amid nationwide protests

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In the midst of nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, UNM leaders are discussing various safety measures including whether the campus police force should be armed.
“I've heard your calls for action and leadership from the university and from me,” said UNM President Garnett Stokes in a video posted to social media.
In Stokes’ message, she said she’s working with her leadership team to take immediate and long-term action to strengthen UNM through diversity, progress and inclusion.
Part of that action includes an evaluation of how UNM Police operates.
“I'm prepared to ask our campus safety council to explore issues related to community policing, transformative justice and related matters and to examine our own UNM police department, including looking at best practices and considering the effectiveness of arming UNM P.D.,” Stokes said.
Stokes did not elaborate on what that could mean in her online statement, but she did highlight concerns about armed police officers on UNM property during recent George Floyd protests.
“While police are permitted to be armed on campus and access our facilities with the intention of keeping protestors safe, I know that for many it didn't look or feel that way at all,” she said.
Stokes said reaching out to outside law enforcement agencies about campus values will be critical. She is also encouraging people to share their feedback as university leaders move forward.
