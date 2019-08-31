UNM Lobos return to the home field to take on the Sam Houston Bearkats
Patrick Hayes
August 31, 2019 06:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The UNM Lobo football team returned to the field to play the Sam Houston State Bearkats for their season opener Saturday.
UNM fans started tailgating early Saturday afternoon around the new Howl Zone.
"The thing behind me – the Howl Zone – is the first thing,” said Associate Athletic Director for Marketing and Communications, Joe Thuente. “We got live music, local beer, local food, we got a few food trucks. We got Rio Bravo Brewing here. We got live local bands. That's a big thing."
Last year the Lobo home games averages less than 17,000 fans per game. They finished the season with a 3-9 record.
UNM said they hope to bring out more support by changing some things like the Howl Zone location and scheduling the games at better times.
Officials said they are advertising some ticket deals online and so far, it is already paying off.
"So we sold a lot of tickets in the last week or so. We sold over a thousand season tickets in the last two weeks, so we really jumped," Thuente said. "We were really concerned and I think we feel a lot better about it now because these Lobo fans really stepped up in the past two weeks purchased a lot of game tickets and season tickets."
Credits
Patrick Hayes
Updated: August 31, 2019 06:40 PM
Created: August 31, 2019 05:56 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved