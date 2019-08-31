UNM Lobos return to the home field to take on the Sam Houston Bearkats

Last year the Lobo home games averages less than 17,000 fans per game. They finished the season with a 3-9 record.

UNM said they hope to bring out more support by changing some things like the Howl Zone location and scheduling the games at better times.

Officials said they are advertising some ticket deals online and so far, it is already paying off.

"So we sold a lot of tickets in the last week or so. We sold over a thousand season tickets in the last two weeks, so we really jumped," Thuente said. "We were really concerned and I think we feel a lot better about it now because these Lobo fans really stepped up in the past two weeks purchased a lot of game tickets and season tickets."