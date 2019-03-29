UNM looks to end sexual violence on campus

The on-campus group has scheduled multiple events during April to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“Part of it is just starting the conversation,” said LoboRESPECT Director Lisa Lindquist.

“One of the events we’re going to be doing this year is a meet and greet for all of our new student employees as well as new faculty and staff to help them understand the resources that are available to them and also to people who might potentially report to them an incident of sexual violence or sexual misconduct,” she added.

In addition to raising public awareness, the school said it will be sending out a survey to assess sexual violence on campus, in order to create awareness and prevention programs based on the data provided by students.

One student, Reagan Robnett, told KOB that she thinks UNM is doing a good job when it comes to promoting services for victims of sexual assault.

"There's the women's resource center that helps, I know. You can go to them and they let you know what is confidential and what is not. So like I know if anything happens to me I know where I can go to get help,” said Robnett.

Another student told KOB that campus is relatively safe.

"I feel like UNM handles it the best they can. Our campus is located in an area of Albuquerque where it's kind of hard and since we're an open campus there's a lot going on,” said Dhruwa Ganjawala.

“We never know who is really on campus but I feel like they handle it the best they can,” she added.

For a list of events happening at UNM during Sexual Assault Awareness Month at UNM, click here.