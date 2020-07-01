UNM medical students make care packages for frontline workers

“I think this was just one small way that we could give back to people who are really on the frontlines,” she said.

Dr. Aimee Smidt came up with the idea to give UNM Hospital staff skincare packages about a month ago.

Inside clear plastic bags, there are sample sizes of various creams, ointments, healing salves, lotions and cleansers.

“This is just kind of to protect the areas that are being most irritated by the use of cleansers like hand sanitizers and wearing masks. A lot of irritation has been building up. We’re just trying to kind of ease that,” said Lin.

Lin and another student helped package 200 of them already. They hope to put together 200 to 400 more for UNMH and UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center.

“I think that this is just the smallest thing I feel like we can do to make sure that each of us is taking care of one another,” said Lin.