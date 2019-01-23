UNM names new deputy athletic director | KOB 4
UNM names new deputy athletic director

Marian Camacho
January 23, 2019 12:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The University of New Mexico has a new Deputy Athletic Director.

David Williams has been named the Deputy Athletic Director for External Affairs. He will oversee ticketing, marketing, communications and licensing in addition to having sport administrative oversight.

Williams comes from the University of South Dakota where he has been the deputy athletic director.

According to UNM’s athletic website, UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nunez says Williams is a “dynamic communicator” and will be an asset to the department.

The change comes after UNM parted ways with former Deputy Athletic Director Brad Hutchins in December. At the time, Nunez had said the department needed to move forward.

Marian Camacho


Updated: January 23, 2019 12:31 PM
Created: January 23, 2019 12:11 PM

