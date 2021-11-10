UNM neurosurgeon administers experimental arthritis treatment to first New Mexico patient

The implant is attached to the vagal nerve, which is responsible for inflammatory responses in the human body.

"There's one incision in the neck," Dr. Spader said. "It's like a little coffee bean-type implant that you place in there and it can be removed if you have to – and you charge it with just a collar that you put on."

Dr. Spader said previous implants were more invasive and batteries needed to be changed periodically.

The treatment is currently in clinical trials and is not widely available yet. Researchers are also looking at how it can be used to treat epilepsy.