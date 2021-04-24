UNM nursing students support vaccine efforts

“We do this because we care about the people in our state and we want them to be healthy and we want to stop the pandemic and that's why we do it,” Montoya added.

Students and staff have volunteered at multiple locations including the Pit, First Nations Community HealthSource and nearby pueblos.

"You can just see how relieved they felt, how thankful they were for healthcare workers which was really amazing,” said Michaela Padilla, a UNM nursing student.

Padilla grew up in Albuquerque and wanted to become a healthcare worker so she could help the community. However, she never expected to be getting this much real-world experience this early in her career.

"I didn't think we'd get the opportunity because we were just working on mannequins and stuff and so it was awesome that they let us level two students actually put what we learned in lab into practice,” she said.

By taking the Community Engagement Pledge, UNM joins more than 70 other nursing schools from across the country in sending students and staff to help with the vaccine rollout.

In New Mexico, anyone 16 and older is able to register to get a vaccine. For more information on how to register, click here.