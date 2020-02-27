UNM offering first year free for lower-income students | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

UNM offering first year free for lower-income students

UNM offering first year free for lower-income students

KOB Web Staff
Created: February 27, 2020 07:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The University of New Mexico will offer a new program in the fall that will cover tuition and fees for certain New Mexico Students.

To be eligible for The Lobo First-Year Promise, a student must have graduated from a New Mexico high school within the past sixteen months, and their family cannot make more than $50,000.

Advertisement

Students will have to be accepted to the university and fill out financial aid applications by April 30 to receive The Lobo First-Year Promise. 

Click here to read the full eligibility requirements


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

High school student wanted for trying to hire hitman
High school student wanted for trying to hire hitman
Lab in New Mexico could begin testing for new virus
Lab in New Mexico could begin testing for new virus
Police say shots fired outside middle school were likely gang-related
Police say shots fired outside middle school were likely gang-related
Serial rapist to be held in jail pending trial for new charges
Serial rapist to be held in jail pending trial for new charges
Effort to euthanize family duck draws police attention
Effort to euthanize family duck draws police attention
Advertisement


UNM offering first year free for lower-income students
UNM offering first year free for lower-income students
City of Albuquerque releases list of top 3 locations for new homeless shelter
City of Albuquerque releases list of top 3 locations for new homeless shelter
Woman held in contempt after outburst during hearing
Woman held in contempt after outburst during hearing
NM United wants to create 'sports and cultural center'
NM United wants to create 'sports and cultural center'
Committee meets to discuss possible changes to pretrial detention system
Committee meets to discuss possible changes to pretrial detention system