UNM offering first year free for lower-income students

KOB Web Staff
Created: February 27, 2020 07:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The University of New Mexico will offer a new program in the fall that will cover tuition and fees for certain New Mexico Students.
To be eligible for The Lobo First-Year Promise, a student must have graduated from a New Mexico high school within the past sixteen months, and their family cannot make more than $50,000.
Students will have to be accepted to the university and fill out financial aid applications by April 30 to receive The Lobo First-Year Promise.
