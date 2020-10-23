UNM on alert for robbery suspect

KOB Web Staff
Created: October 23, 2020 08:30 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Lobo Alert was issued Friday morning about an armed robbery suspect in the UNM area.
According to the emergency alert, the Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a robbery at the nearby 7-Eleven on Lomas. The armed man, described as a Hispanic male with short hair, fled southbound toward UNM campus.
Authorities said he was wearing a white t-shirt and dark shorts. The suspect had prayer beads around his neck and a hospital band around his wrist.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact UNMPD at (505) 277-2241.
Advisory:10/23 7:15AM. APD investigating a robbery at 7 to 11. Hispanic male, 5’8”,185lbs, dk/hair, wht/shirt, armed with a dk gun. Fled SB towards campus.— UNM LoboAlerts (@loboalerts) October 23, 2020
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company