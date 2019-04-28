UNM on alert for stabbing suspect | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

UNM on alert for stabbing suspect

Christina Rodriguez
April 28, 2019 10:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico is on alert for a stabbing suspect.

Advertisement

A person was stabbed near Central and Girard around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, according to a LoboAlert sent out to UNM students. Their condition is unknown at this time. 

Campus police say the suspect ran west, towards Johnson Field. APD is investigating. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact UNMPD at (505) 277-2241.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: April 28, 2019 10:05 PM
Created: April 28, 2019 09:08 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

UNM on alert for stabbing suspect
UNM on alert for stabbing suspect
Missing therapy pig found safe, reunited with owner
Missing therapy pig found safe, reunited with owner
Funeral services set for postal carrier shot, killed by 17-year-old
Funeral services set for postal carrier shot, killed by 17-year-old
Experts say this year could be historic for the Rio Grande
Experts say this year could be historic for the Rio Grande
Texas man arrested after fatal wrong-way crash in New Mexico
Texas man arrested after fatal wrong-way crash in New Mexico
Advertisement




UNM on alert for stabbing suspect
UNM on alert for stabbing suspect
Funeral services set for postal carrier shot, killed by 17-year-old
Funeral services set for postal carrier shot, killed by 17-year-old
Missing therapy pig found safe, reunited with owner
Missing therapy pig found safe, reunited with owner
Neighbors are fed up with speeders on Gun Club Road
Neighbors are fed up with speeders on Gun Club Road
Local business owners are struggling after company truck stolen
Local business owners are struggling after company truck stolen