UNM on alert for stabbing suspect

Christina Rodriguez
April 28, 2019 10:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico is on alert for a stabbing suspect.
A person was stabbed near Central and Girard around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, according to a LoboAlert sent out to UNM students. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Campus police say the suspect ran west, towards Johnson Field. APD is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact UNMPD at (505) 277-2241.
Advisory.4/28.7:30P. Stabbing.Girard/Central. Suspect Native American male, yellow checkered shirt, khaki pants. Running West toward Johnson field.— Univ. of New Mexico (@UNM) April 29, 2019
