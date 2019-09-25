UNM plans to build new hospital next to existing one

"We've talked about the crowded and outdated operating suites built in 1954 and we know those spaces are very, very small,” Dr. Chicarelli said.

Chicarelli gave the hospital’s finance committee an update on plans to build a $400 million modern medical tower.

"So the design of the new tower, we would definitely want to create a space where we have backstage activity such as moving supplies, etc. and of course front stage activity which is patient flow, provider flow, etc.," he said.

The new tower will have 96 inpatient beds and 18 operating rooms.

"What you'll notice is the footprint of the tower is quite large,” Chicarelli said. "The idea there is we will build a very solid base so we can continue to expand vertically over time so we need to have a large first and second floor to continue that build."

If everything goes according to plan, UNMH will start taking patients November 2024.

Hospital officials said some of the project will be funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The rest will be paid for using money that has already been set aside for this project.

Lawmakers also put in $30 million toward this project during the last legislative session.

