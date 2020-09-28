UNM police officer returns to work after posting 'offensive' TikTok video

“Seeing somebody who is employed to supposedly protect the students that go there, and the students being majority Hispanic, and for him to post a video like this—that’s blatantly racist against the majority of the school. To me, it’s just disappointing not just to UNMPD and how they do their hiring, but how they keep track of their employees and keep them in check,” Castañeda said.

UNM President Garnett Stoked tweeted about the incident earlier this month, saying that the university was aware of the incident and has launched an investigation.

We are aware of the social media incident related to one of our UNMPD officers, and are investigating immediately and appropriately. @UNM and @unmpd stand against racism and social injustice. Respect and diversity are part of our culture, values and who we are as Lobos. — Garnett S. Stokes (@PresidentStokes) September 4, 2020

Now, UNM officials said they’ve concluded their investigation and put the officer back on the job.

“The investigation has been concluded and appropriate disciplinary action has been taken. The officer remains employed with UNMPD,” read a statement from a UNM spokesperson in part.

Some students like Castañeda said they feel that the officer’s punishment should have been more severe and that the university’s actions send the wrong message.

“I think UNM PD, UNM, President Stokes, essentially reinforcing and encouraging this kind of behavior and it really shocked me to be honest. I expected the officer to at least lose his job,” he said.

The university did not specify what discipline the officer received.