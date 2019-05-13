UNM police to roll out bike patrol unit

However, Lt. Trace Peck of UNM police says the new bike policing program is aimed at increasing officer visibility and improving safety on campus.

“If there is a problem, someone could wave down one of those officers because they are so mobile. They’re not just in their cars driving around the perimeter trying to get from call to call,” said Lt. Peck. “The jurisdiction that we cover is pretty vast with the hospital – all the way down to athletics down on the south end of campus – I think it’s going to be a great asset for us.”

University officials say the new police bike patrol program is expected to begin by the end of May.

“If it makes it where officers are nearby more often, I think it would help,” said Claasen.