UNM police to roll out bike patrol unit
Nathan O'Neal
May 13, 2019 10:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The University of New Mexico Police Department is expected to roll out a new bike patrol unit later this month, giving officers easier and quicker access to all corners of the campus.
Safety is a major concern for UNM students amid several violent incidents affecting the university community – however, some students like Kim Claasen feel like university police aren’t always around.
“You don’t typically see them unless something is wrong and if you call them, who knows how long they’re going to take to get there,” said Claasen.
However, Lt. Trace Peck of UNM police says the new bike policing program is aimed at increasing officer visibility and improving safety on campus.
“If there is a problem, someone could wave down one of those officers because they are so mobile. They’re not just in their cars driving around the perimeter trying to get from call to call,” said Lt. Peck. “The jurisdiction that we cover is pretty vast with the hospital – all the way down to athletics down on the south end of campus – I think it’s going to be a great asset for us.”
University officials say the new police bike patrol program is expected to begin by the end of May.
“If it makes it where officers are nearby more often, I think it would help,” said Claasen.
Credits
Nathan O'Neal
Updated: May 13, 2019 10:16 PM
Created: May 13, 2019 08:43 PM
