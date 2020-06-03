UNM political experts discusses protest votes in presidential primary elections

“I do think that's some sort of protest vote by those individuals and I think that's certainly important to consider there are some Republicans who are indicating that they are not supportive of Donald Trump, but the overwhelming number of them, so 92 percent of them voted for Trump. That was way more than those who voted for Trump in 2016,” said Lonna Atkeson, a political expert from UNM.

On the blue side, former Vice President Joe Biden’s name appeared on the ballot alongside previous contenders. The presumptive nominee won New Mexico’s primary, but tens of thousands of people voted for someone else like Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren.