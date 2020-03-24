UNM postpones spring commencement ceremony

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 24, 2020 01:39 PM
Created: March 24, 2020 01:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico's spring 2020 commencement ceremony has officially been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This includes college and school convocations as well as student services centers' celebrations.
UNM students will be completing their classes online through the rest of the semester, which ends on May 16.
UNM President Garnett Stokes says the school is reaching out to students to think of creative ways to honor the spring graduates.
To find more information about UNM's response to COVID-19, click here.
To all @UNM Students: please check your inboxes for the latest on the ongoing response to #COVID19–including the need to postpone our 2020 Spring commencement. That one stings.— Garnett S. Stokes (@PresidentStokes) March 24, 2020
More here: https://t.co/SpXF0HoOx2
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company