UNM predicts increase in freshman enrollment

Patrick Hayes

August 01, 2019 10:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the first time in years, UNM leaders are predicting an increase in the number of freshmen signing up for classes.



“Enrollment has stabilized and we're seeing a small upward trend as well,” said Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs James Holloway.



Only 2,171 have actually signed up for school, which is 482 less than last year. However, officials said those numbers are five weeks from the deadline to enroll and they expect to see a small uptick in the final weeks.



Last year, freshman enrollment dropped more than 17% to 2,653.



Meanwhile, total enrollment has decreased steadily since 2012.



"So we're not seeing that decline from previous years,” said Holloway.



Despite a 3.1% increase in tuition, the university said it had received 10% more applications than last year. It also admitted 4% more than 2018.



“If you look across the state, everyone has followed the same trends over the last 5, 10 years -- in terms of an upswing in enrollment and now a downswing and it really looks like it's leveling out now,” he added.



UNM leaders got a closer look at the numbers during Thursday’s Academic/Student Affairs and Research Committee meeting.



Afterwards, Holloway told KOB 4 he was “pretty pleased” with the data but said the school would continue to recruit more students and stress the importance of a college education.



Holloway also said the school was in the process of finalizing a deal with its new Vice President of Enrollment Management.



The school previously announced three finalists but officials have not yet said who they selected.



The first day of classes is Aug. 19.