UNM president lays out plan to resume in-person classes in the fall | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

UNM president lays out plan to resume in-person classes in the fall

Patrick Hayes
Updated: July 15, 2020 05:37 PM
Created: July 15, 2020 04:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The University of New Mexico is getting ready to reopen.

The university is planning on a mix of online and in-person classes during the fall semester.

Advertisement

However, UNM President Garnett Stokes told regents Wednesday that most classes will be conducted online.

The presidents plan includes:

  • Students receive a daily self-screening survey
  • Students will be expected to social distance and wear a mask
  • The school wants to limit the number of students in on campus to 1,2000 or less at a time.

Students who live in the dorms will get their own room, and they will be given welcome kits that come with thermometers for temperature checks.

"Students need access to resources in some ways that don't look very specialized to people but are critical," said Dr. James Paul Holloway, provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs. "They need study space, they need internet, they need safe housing and often campus is where they find those things."

The university says they are seeing an uptick in applications but expect a decrease in overall enrollment.

"The total overall right now looks like a 4.29% decrease," Stokes said. 

UNM says they are working with the state to pay for contact tracers in case a student tests positive for the virus.

School is scheduled to begin Aug. 17.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Amid COVID-19 spike, city of Albuquerque to step up mask enforcement
Amid COVID-19 spike, city of Albuquerque to step up mask enforcement
4 NM restaurants have permits suspended after violating public health order
4 NM restaurants have permits suspended after violating public health order
Court sides with governor, dismisses lawsuit from Legacy Church over public health order
Court sides with governor, dismisses lawsuit from Legacy Church over public health order
NM Restaurant Association sues governor over indoor dining
NM Restaurant Association sues governor over indoor dining
Gov. Lujan Grisham participates in virtual event for Biden campaign
Gov. Lujan Grisham participates in virtual event for Biden campaign
Advertisement


UNM temporarily closes Children's Campus after someone tests positive for COVID-19
UNM temporarily closes Children's Campus after someone tests positive for COVID-19
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 330 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 330 additional COVID-19 cases
UNM financial expert says state could see 165,000 new unemployment claims
UNM financial expert says state could see 165,000 new unemployment claims
UNM president lays out plan to resume in-person classes in the fall
UNM president lays out plan to resume in-person classes in the fall
Amid COVID-19 spike, city of Albuquerque to step up mask enforcement
Amid COVID-19 spike, city of Albuquerque to step up mask enforcement