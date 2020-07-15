UNM president lays out plan to resume in-person classes in the fall

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The University of New Mexico is getting ready to reopen.
The university is planning on a mix of online and in-person classes during the fall semester.
However, UNM President Garnett Stokes told regents Wednesday that most classes will be conducted online.
The presidents plan includes:
Students who live in the dorms will get their own room, and they will be given welcome kits that come with thermometers for temperature checks.
"Students need access to resources in some ways that don't look very specialized to people but are critical," said Dr. James Paul Holloway, provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs. "They need study space, they need internet, they need safe housing and often campus is where they find those things."
The university says they are seeing an uptick in applications but expect a decrease in overall enrollment.
"The total overall right now looks like a 4.29% decrease," Stokes said.
UNM says they are working with the state to pay for contact tracers in case a student tests positive for the virus.
School is scheduled to begin Aug. 17.
