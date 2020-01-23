UNM president outlines vision in State of the University speech | KOB 4
UNM president outlines vision in State of the University speech

Brittany Costello
Created: January 23, 2020 05:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM President Garnett Stokes outlined her priorities for the year in her State of the University speech.

“I think my biggest plan for UNM continues to be promoting the great work that we do at UNM,” Stokes said. “I know that we're really working at rebuilding enrollment.”

Stokes said the university is working on campus improvements, including new facilities, even a surgical tower.

In terms of campus safety, Stokes said the university has added six new campus officers.

The university is also in the process of installing more than 100 surveillance cameras for parking lots and garages.

“UNM is on the move,” Stokes said. “We are improving transparency, we're focused on excellence and we are working on continuous improvement.”

Stokes said the university needs to build on things that it lost in years past, like the men’s soccer team, beach volleyball and skiing.

“I think that has been a major goal of the athletics director and it’s a major goal of mine to rebuild that community,” Stokes said. “I think when people have to make really tough decisions, I think the real challenge is explaining why that was necessary.”

Stokes believes the university is still not being funded the way it needs to be. She said she’s working with the legislature to address that challenge.


