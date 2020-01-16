UNM professor provides insight on Trump's impeachment trial

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 16, 2020 01:31 PM
Created: January 16, 2020 01:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Wednesday, the Articles of Impeachment were hand-delivered to the Senate to put President Donald Trump on trial.
The House of Representatives is also sending over new evidence that the president and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani were at the heart of a campaign to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
Democrats say it bolsters the cause, and the Senate can choose to ignore it. Either way, the evidence increases pressure on moderate Republicans.
A UNM law professor, who wrote a book about impeachment, has been paying close attention to the impeachment trial. Joshua Kastenberg joined KOB 4 in studio to provide some insights about what could happen next. The trial is expected to start on Tuesday.
Watch the video above to see the full interview.
