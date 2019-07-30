UNM professor says child sex abuse victims could take years to come forward

“The safety and protection of children is the most important priority of the Boy Scouts of America. The BSA has established a multi-layered process of safeguards, including the following, all of which help to act as barriers to abuse:



Ongoing mandatory youth-protection training for all volunteers, along with educational materials for parents and Scouts that is prominently featured in handbooks and integrated into our programs;

A formal leader selection process that includes criminal background checks and other screening efforts;

A leadership policy that requires at least two youth-protection trained adults be present with youth at all times, and prohibits one-on-one situations where adults would have any interactions alone with children – either in person, online, or via text;

Prompt mandatory reporting to the authorities of any allegation or suspicion of abuse;

A 24/7 Scouts First Helpline (1-844-SCOUTS1 or 1-844-726-8871) and email contact address (scouts1st@scouting.org) to access counseling and help needed to report any suspected abuse or inappropriate behavior; and

The Volunteer Screening Database, a tool the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends for all youth-serving organizations, to prevent individuals that were removed from Scouting from re-registering."