UNM professor says son was penalized for joining military

The letter also stated that he has to pay soon or else his bill will be referred to the company’s collection agency.

“If they don’t receive any payment, they’re going to give it to a collection agency, ruin his credit,” Wilson said.

“I think their conduct is punitive,” he added. “It’s a punishment from them to request this money at this point for whatever reason they come up.”

Casas del Rio is owned by American Campus Communities, a Texas-based developer that builds student housing.

They also manage the dorm that Wilson was staying in.

A spokesperson for the company the family did not provide the necessary documents. Randall Wilson said that wasn’t true.

He claimed the documents he supplied them with were sufficient and showed what date his son would be attending boot camp in San Diego.

Under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA), a tenant may terminate their lease if they join the military, get deployed or are transferred to a new duty station.

“And that didn’t carry weight with them, their management team, Mr. Romero. They are adamant about collecting this money from my son,” Wilson said.

When asked what specific document they needed, a manager with the company said, “we have explained all of this to the young man and his dad many times. In the interest of expediency, I will grant the cancellation effective on his move out date.”

Wilson said he was happy with the outcome and hopes it doesn’t happen to future students.