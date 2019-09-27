UNM professor, students write messages of support to troubled individual

“My heart immediately broke and I knew that I wanted to do something immediately,” she said.

Buckholz went to her office, grabbed a bag of chalk and then went to her 8 a.m. class.

“I explained to them this message that I had seen and I really wanted to write something encouraging to this person,” she said. “I invited any of my students to join me outside if they were interested in writing something encouraging also"

Buckholz said more than 30 students joined her, and wrote message of love and support to someone they didn’t know.

“When we were out here writing these messages, I mentioned to them if you, yourself are finding yourself in need of hearing encouragement and love stop and read all of these messages that you and your classmates have written because this applies to you just as much as the person who wrote this message,” Buckholz said.

The professor said she plans to continue sharing the messages and experience with her future classes.

“One of my students who struggled with suicide she just said that she really appreciated that we wrote encouraging messages and we're raising awareness about the struggles and challenges associated with suicide,” Buckholz said.