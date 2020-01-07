UNM professor, veteran weighs in on rising tensions between the US and Iran | KOB 4
UNM professor, veteran weighs in on rising tensions between the US and Iran

KOB Web Staff
Created: January 07, 2020 10:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— UNM professor Joshua Kastenberg weighed in on the rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran in light of Iran’s recent missile attacks on two U.S. military bases.

The attacks come in response to the death of Iran’s top general Qasem Soleimani, who was the target of a U.S. airstrike Friday.

Professor Kastenberg has spent 20 years in the Air Force as a lawyer and judge. He has been deployed to Iraq twice where he oversaw the U.S. military’s compliance with international law.

Click the video above to watch the full interview with Professor Kastenberg.


