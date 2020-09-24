UNM professor's camera captures thief breaking into his office

Valdez believes the man broke a window in the UNM biology building and entered his office, somehow getting through his locked office door.

"We're trying to be safe and telework and then there are people that just take advantage of that," Valdez said.

The man tried to steal the expensive technology, but it was locked up.

He ended up getting away with a battery charger.

"We did, relatively speaking, come out of this unscathed," Valdez said.

The thief caused a $1,000 dollars worth of damage. He was featured by Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers. Police believe the man also broke into Johnson Gym and raided a vending machine.

Anyone with information about the thief is asked to contact Crime Stoppers (505) 843-STOP or submit anonymous tips at P3tips.com/531.