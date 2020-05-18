UNM professors working to develop COVID-19 vaccine

The idea is to create a virus-like particle that triggers the creation of anti-bodies which would, in turn, protect the body from COVID-19.

"Although we started this project in the middle of March, we have already immunized animals, and we're about to test whether those animals have developed an immune response effective against the coronavirus," Peabody said.

Chackerian said they have developed about a half dozen vaccines that will be tested in animals.

"So after that, hopefully, we can decide which of these vaccines work the best or potentially whether there's a combination of these vaccines is going to be most effective," Chackerian said.

Both Peabody and Chackerian are confident a vaccine will be developed, they believe the bigger question is how soon and how quickly it can be distributed.

"I think this might be a fairly easy virus to develop a vaccine for, so I'm really optimistic for the future," Chackerian said.

Both scientist still insist their work is still in the early stages, and several steps need to be completed before clinical trial can take place.

However, their project is funded through the end of the year.