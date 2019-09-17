UNM ranks No. 218 on list of best colleges | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

UNM ranks No. 218 on list of best colleges

Justine Lopez
September 17, 2019 06:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The University of New Mexico ranked No. 218 on a list of best U.S. colleges for 2020.

Advertisement

The U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 Best Colleges ranking based the list on six factors: Graduation and retention rates, facility resources, expert opinion, financial resources, student excellence and alumni giving.

Princeton University, Harvard University, and Columbia University were among the colleges that made the top 10 on the list.

The UNM Board of Regents recently approved a $3.1 billion budget—a 7% increase from last year’s budget.

According to data collected by Payscale, the average salary of UNM and New Mexico State graduates is $65,000. UNM is ranked No. 2 for enrollment after Central New Mexico Community College.

To see the slideshow of ranked colleges, read this article in the Albuquerque Business First.

Credits

Justine Lopez


Updated: September 17, 2019 06:42 PM
Created: September 17, 2019 04:13 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Former Governor Susana Martinez believes Trump can win NM
Former Governor Susana Martinez believes Trump can win NM
Bernalillo County woman dies from West Nile virus
Bernalillo County woman dies from West Nile virus
Police: Child dies in Hobbs after being left in vehicle
Police: Child dies in Hobbs after being left in vehicle
APD: Man found shot on bike path in NE Albuquerque
APD: Man found shot on bike path in NE Albuquerque
Man catches downtown brawl on camera
Man catches downtown brawl on camera
Advertisement



Rio Rancho officials call Trump rally a success
Rio Rancho officials call Trump rally a success
Former Lt. Gov. calls for boycott of local winery that hosted Trump event
Former Lt. Gov. calls for boycott of local winery that hosted Trump event
Police: Child dies in Hobbs after being left in vehicle
Police: Child dies in Hobbs after being left in vehicle
2 New Mexico Military Institute cadets accused of raping 15-year-old
2 New Mexico Military Institute cadets accused of raping 15-year-old
Monsoon season underperforms across most of the state
Monsoon season underperforms across most of the state