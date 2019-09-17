UNM ranks No. 218 on list of best colleges
Justine Lopez
September 17, 2019 06:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The University of New Mexico ranked No. 218 on a list of best U.S. colleges for 2020.
The U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 Best Colleges ranking based the list on six factors: Graduation and retention rates, facility resources, expert opinion, financial resources, student excellence and alumni giving.
Princeton University, Harvard University, and Columbia University were among the colleges that made the top 10 on the list.
The UNM Board of Regents recently approved a $3.1 billion budget—a 7% increase from last year’s budget.
According to data collected by Payscale, the average salary of UNM and New Mexico State graduates is $65,000. UNM is ranked No. 2 for enrollment after Central New Mexico Community College.
To see the slideshow of ranked colleges, read this article in the Albuquerque Business First.
Credits
Justine Lopez
Updated: September 17, 2019 06:42 PM
Created: September 17, 2019 04:13 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved