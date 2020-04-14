UNM receives grant from Air Force to create 3D printing hub for PPE

“We actually have 25 UNM students from the School of Engineering,” Salas said. “Of course not all at one time—we are limiting no more than five persons in this building at any one time.”

The hub is capable of producing up to 700 masks per week.

“How it started was this thought about making things like face shields that are already FDA approved that can immediately be deployed,” said Heather Canavan, a UNM engineering professor.

After further testing of the product, UNM plans to double or triple their resources to expand production.

The goal is to provide PPE to frontline workers at UNM hospital and across the state.

“We can find a way in order to help them feel comfortable in knowing that in the event of a PPE shortage that we were able to provide some support for them,” Salas said.

People can donate to the work the engineering department is doing through the UNM Foundation. Donations must be specified that they’re for the PPE work being done via Christina Salas and Heather Canavan.