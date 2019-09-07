UNM receives grant to study kidney disease in Native Americans

"In New Mexico, if you look at Native Americans we have more than 23 different communities,” Dr. Shah said. “I'm not going to call them pueblos or reservations. I just call them communities."

Five hundred Native Americans who have chronic kidney disease will be recruited for the study. The $3.5 million dollar grant will be for five years. The study will help doctors see how the disease progresses in Native Americans compared to other populations.

"Kidney disease in America today is also very high. Almost 15% across the nation. However, Native Americans are 2.2% higher than others including Hispanics and African Americans,” Shah said.

Shah said he will spend the next 18 months recruited Native Americans with the disease. It will be about five years until the results are revealed.

