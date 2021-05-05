UNM receives research grant to study vaccine hesitancy

According to researchers, Hispanics make up 49 percent of the population, but less than 32 percent of them have been fully vaccinated.

"So we want to look at that. Is it a matter of pre-existing structural inequalities, and we're taking a racial justice lens to the study,” Dr. Cacari-Stone said.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham recently announced the state will fully reopen when 60% of New Mexicans are vaccinated. So far, around 45% of New Mexicans are fully vaccinated.

"I think New Mexico is like every other state. We started doing very, very well, and now we're encountering more pockets of communities that are worried about the vaccination, and they've had years where they couldn't trust the federal government, couldn't trust research or even medical institutions to serve them,” Dr. Wallerstein said.

UNM is working with 20 other research groups across the country.

They said they’ll share more information as it becomes available.