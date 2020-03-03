UNM Regents to vote on 2.6% tuition increase

"Well we were fortunate that the legislature gave us additional money this year, so that's going to faculty salaries and other initiatives to help students,” Garcia said.

Students who come from families making $50,000 or less could qualify for the free tuition their freshman year.

Some students had mixed feelings about the prospective tuition hike.

"It's definitely a hard pill to swallow because representing the undergraduate population we feel as though students don't want to see those increases,” said Adam Biederwolf, President of ASUNM. "So our goal going into this process was to make tuition increases as low as possible and I think we accomplished that goal with our process this year."

"I mean it works I guess," said UNM student Kyle Rotzoll. "The freshman community is something new, somebody coming in so you got to take care of those. I don't see anything wrong with it. I did take 12,500 for this year in student loans so it is rough but the future is key right?"

Regents will make their final decision Monday when they vote on the budget and tuition increase.