UNM Regents to vote on proposed tuition hike next week

"I think it's incredibly tone-deaf for us to even consider a tuition increase during this time,” said Mia Amin, ASUNM President.

School officials said the money will pay for inflation, compensation increases and fund other initiatives. They said the move would generate about $2.3 million and that 10% would go back to students that qualify for financial aid.

"So about $230,000 will be transferred to our student aid to pay for scholarships and assist students who are in need and need assistance paying tuition and fees,” Allen said.

The finance committee is also recommending changing the way student fees are handles when it comes to health care and athletics.

The UNM Board of Regents are expected to vote on the plan next week.